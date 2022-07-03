Sunday Headlines: The New Jacob Toppin Edition

If you watched the Kentucky Wildcats at all last year, you likely wondered why Jacob Toppin didn’t receive more playing time. He was undoubtedly Kentucky’s best athlete and when he did play, he gave them a boost of energy at both ends of the floor. Toppin’s second year with the Wildcats was also full of efficiency. While he only added an extra point per game on average, his field goal percentage increased 11%, three point percentage increased 10% and both his assists as well as blocks increased despite playing the same amount of minutes.

Toppin played just over 17 minutes per game and that came in large part to veteran forward Keion Brooks starting at the power forward position as well as Calipari playing more guard-focused lineups.

This season, Brooks has transferred to Washington and the door has opened for Toppin to earn the starting spot at PF. His athletic ability and energy at both ends of the floor will be a boost to Kentucky’s starting lineup. While second-year Wildcat Daimion Collins is also expected to have a breakout season, the spot feels like Toppin’s to lose.

Toppin entered the 2021 NBA Draft but his plan was always to return to Kentucky. The feedback he received from the draft process was to become bigger, stronger and more consistent with his outside shot. All things that will further solidify his position in Kentucky’s starting lineup and help edge the Wildcats closer to their ninth championship banner.

