Parsa Nemati joins Bleav in Kentucky to talk tennis Cats’ historic season

This week, Vinny Hardy welcomed on tennis reporter Parsa Nemati to discuss what was an all-time season for the UK men’s tennis team, who finished as the national runner-ups after advancing to the program’s first Final Four.

The two also discussed the incredible job head coach Cedric Kauffmann has done since joining the program a decade ago. Kaufmann was already a distinguished UK alumni before he began leading the program. He enjoyed an incredible playing career in Lexington as an All-American and later became the first tennis player inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

