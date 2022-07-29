Kentucky not included in new list from Andrej Stojakovic

Andrew Stojakovic is a name that popped up on the radar of the Big Blue Nation this spring, as the 44-star wing in the class of 2023 received an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats back in April.

However, after cutting his list to six, Stojakovic did not include the Cats, ensuring he won't be playing his college ball in Lexington. Travis Branham of 247 Sports was the first to report the news.

Stojakovic’s final six includes Duke, Oregon, UCLA, Texas, Virginia, and Stanford.

Stojakovic also holds offers from Kansas, Tennessee, UCONN, Indiana, and others alongside Kentucky.

The son of former three-time NBA All-star Peja Stojakovic started to gain some traction from the high-major schools this summer, as he continued to show his impressive shooting alongside an expanded offensive game.

Stojakovic is currently ranked as a 4-star player in the class of 2023 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as the No. 22 player in the class.

For Kentucky, although adding a shooter like Stojakovic would always be welcomed, it seems the staff must have ultimately decided to go in another direction.

With Justin Edwards, Robert Dillingham, and Reed Sheppard already on board, John Calipari and his staff are still looking to add to an already impressive back-court class. With things trending well in DJ Wagner’s recruitment, there could be more good news for the Cats on the recruiting front soon enough.

