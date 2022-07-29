Friday Headlines: Scheduling Mystery Edition

Kentucky fans just may get the wish they’ve been asking for over the last several years. It’s been 12 seasons since Kentucky played in the Maui Classic and now over 20 since the Wildcats have had the opportunity to meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs in action. The last time the two played was November 27th, 2002 when Tubby Smith was in the midst of his Kentucky tenure. The Wildcats won, 80-72, and since haven’t been able to schedule a regular season game or met the Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament.

Really interesting scheduling opportunity, if no roadblocks… — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 28, 2022

However, a meeting may just be on the horizon following Kentucky head coach John Calipari’s tweet from Thursday evening. Calipari tweeted “Really interesting scheduling opportunity, if no roadblocks...” with signs pointing towards Gonzaga. While Calipari could very well be talking about another school, it just isn’t as fun to think of anyone but Gonzaga.

North Carolina is interested in a future home-and-home, but couldn’t fit it in the schedule this year.



Gonzaga, on the other hand… https://t.co/yRnLbkk8tY — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 28, 2022

As of now there isn’t any indication on when or where the two teams (if Gonzaga is indeed the mystery team and the two programs can officially schedule a date) would meet. Each school doesn’t have very many incentives to travel to the other’s arena. However, it could be the start of a home-and-home like North Carolina is interested in establishing down the road. It could also be a one-time matchup for just this season. Only time will tell.

As of late June, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in ESPN’s “Way Too Early” rankings with Kentucky coming in at No. 4. While both rosters are pretty much set, the Wildcats still have a chance to land reclassified big man Ugonna Kingsley with his decision set to come on Monday. His addition would likely be the final move for the upcoming season and certainly boost Kentucky’s roster as well as their ability to win a championship.

