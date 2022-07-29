Kentucky already showcasing chemistry and building a Breakfast Club

With the Bahamas trip only a few weeks away for the Kentucky Wildcats, the team is gearing up to give the fans an early look at what is to come for the 2022-23 season.

To give a little sneak peek into what has been happening this summer, assistant coach Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman met with the media on Thursday, and they each gave a preview of how this team looks in the very early parts of this season.

The biggest takeaway from the interview might just be the style of play we can expect to see from the Cats this season.

“I like how fast we play. I like how we have multiple guys that can play different positions,” said Antigua. “We can go really big. We can go really small. We can go really athletic. We can go really physical. I think that versatility is something that’s very unique.

“I’m excited to see how we can play around with those toys.”

The other key to the puzzle is team chemistry. Both Antigua and Coleman echoed the sentiment that it seems to be going well early.

“What’s surprising will be the chemistry,” Antigua said. “The chemistry, especially with the new guys, how the veterans have really embraced them.”

This roster will be one of the more veteran-heavy teams in the Calipari era with the return of Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, and Lance Ware. Add in the incoming talent, and this team could be very dangerous.

Also, something to get the fanbase going Coleman also added that there has been a new breakfast club formed for this year's team.

“There’s a group that goes at 7 am in the morning,” Coleman said. “We call them the Breakfast Club. We have about four or five that have been in that group.”

Sounds like this group is ready to hit the floor in the Bahamas and are ready to make a statement early on in this summer trip.