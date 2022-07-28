Thursday Headlines: Preseason Award Watchlists Edition

Two Kentucky Wildcats are being talked about for postseason awards.

Punter Colin Goodfellow has been named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watchlist, one of 49 punters across the country to be named to the watchlist and one of five from the SEC to make the list.

Of course, there were questions about whether Goodfellow would return to Lexington for this season. He twice entered the transfer portal, but both times opted to return to Lexington.

And coming back to Kentucky, Goodfellow will look to build off a really strong season last year, in which he averaged nearly 46 yards per punt. That was good for 3rd in the conference and was the 2nd highest mark in school history.

Goodfellow should be among the best punters in the SEC this season, and it wouldn’t be surprised to see him in contention for the Ray Guy award by season’s end.

Center Eli Cox was named to the Outland Trophy Watchlist, one of 89 interior linemen who will compete for the award.

Cox is expected to be an anchor on the offensive line this upcoming season, coming off a great season last year which was cut short due to injury.

Cox was on ESPN’s Midseason All-American team before being injured in the Tennessee game, and now in his new role as center, Cox will be a leader on an offensive line that could endure some growing pains but will be served well with a strong veteran like Cox in the middle.

