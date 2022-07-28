Travis Perry talks recruiting

Lyon County star Travis Perry earned an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats offer back on his unofficial visit a couple months ago.

Perry has blown up, earning offers from Stanford, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Iowa, and Nebraska. Who among the high major schools has been keying in on Perry? Plenty, according to 247 Sports.

“I feel like Michigan has been prioritizing me lately, Purdue has been around a lot, Ole Miss has been around a lot and Cincinnati has been prioritizing me a lot,” he said. “UNC has gotten in on me lately, they contacted me the other day, Virginia has been on lately. Pretty much all of the schools that have offered me I feel like are prioritizing me lately.”

Perry also spoke on Kentucky and his relationship with the coaching staff.

“Coach Cal reached out after we won and has been talking about keeping him updated on Reed’s [Sheppard] games and stuff whenever he isn’t here and trying to land the big dogs. Everybody is still staying in touch. It was cool [to receive the offer] and to see coach Cal there and watching his stuff. It was a humbling experience that he saw something in my game. It was neat and a really good opportunity. I like the campus, I liked the facilities. It’s just a good basketball place for sure.”

Perry currently doesn’t have any official visits lined up, but the top player in the state of Kentucky for 2024 is going to have his pick of the litter for when decision time comes. With an offer already on the table, will Kentucky and John Calipari ramp up the interest?