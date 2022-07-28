La’Vell Wright looks to break through in crowded backfield

Kentucky has a crowded backfield, and Louisville native La’Vell Wright hopes to find a way to break through amongst a talented group this upcoming season.

La’Vell Wright

Position: Running Back

Measurements: 6’0”, 217 lbs.

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

School: North Hardin High School

Wright, now a redshirt freshman, saw limited action last year, only playing in four games in order to maintain his redshirt status. However, in those four games, Wright flashed a lot of potential that leads those around the program to think he is capable of taking a big step this season.

In those four games, he totaled 9 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, with the lone touchdown being an impressive 41-yard score in the Louisville game that showed a strong blend of power and speed, with the ability to explode between the tackles for a big gain.

C2C Asset

RB La’Vell Wright - UK

2021 - 3⭐️ RB55

18% Explosive run rate

13.1 YPC



Between week 12-13 he had 9 carries and 3 routes run on 17 snaps:



Rushing: 9-118-1



Encouraging late season production by the true freshmen. Wright will be the future of UK’s backfield. pic.twitter.com/ZeT6vfPYxc — Dirty Mike and the Boyds (@FF_DirtyMike) March 13, 2022

Wright picked up some valuable experience last season and flashed a lot of potential, but earning carries in a crowded running back room won’t come easy.

Chris Rodriguez is back, but with an uncertain status going into the season and rumors of a possible suspension to start the season, Wright should be in the mix to earn some carries if Rodriguez is absent for a portion of the season.

But Kentucky has a stable of running backs, including Ju’Tahn McClain, Kavosiey Smoke, transfer Ramon Jefferson, and fellow transfer Dee Beckwith, all of whom are expected to compete for carries.

If Rodriguez does miss time, we should fully expect Wright to be in competition for carries and even with Rodriguez, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kentucky use multiple backs to handle the gauntlet of the SEC schedule.

Wright won’t be a featured back this season, but he certainly has a bright future ahead with the Wildcats and could very well make some big plays in Lexington this fall.