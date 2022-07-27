Beau Allen to transfer

Quarterback and Lexington native Beau Allen will not be continuing his career at the University of Kentucky.

On Wednesday, Allen announced on social media that he was entering the transfer portal.

Forever a Wildcat pic.twitter.com/hqyvKr6Rfn — Beau Allen (@BeauAllen11) July 27, 2022

Beau Allen committed to the Kentucky Wildcats back in 2020, ranked as a top 20 pro-style quarterback in the class and the No. 5 overall recruit from the state of Kentucky. At the time of his commitment, many thought the local product was a future starter for the Wildcats.

To start his freshman season, Terry Wilson was named the starter, but Allen was named the backup. In his debut against Vanderbilt, Allen even showed some flashes of promise going 3-of-5 passes for 40 yards.

However, as the season went on, Auburn transfer and former 4-star recruit Joey Gatewood was granted a transfer waiver and surpassed Allen in the depth chart. Gatewood eventually started against a top-five Georgia team after Wilson suffered a wrist injury.

At the end of the season and following the Wildcats’ Gator Bowl victory, Wilson announced that he would be transferring, which seemingly left Gatewood and Allen to battle it out going into 2021.

Coming out of Spring practice, Gatewood was the “clear” leader over Allen, but both were named co-backups when Will Levis arrived in Lexington.

Since then, Allen has only appeared in three games, all at the end of blowouts. After two seasons, he will look for the opportunity to start elsewhere.

Without Allen on the roster, the Wildcats will most likely look to Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan as the backup. Hogan has been seen as QB3 and was even challenging Allen for the backup spot.

Back in the Spring game, Hogan displayed his larger arm and frame, completing 7-of-11 passes and throwing for a touchdown. Behind Hogan, the Wildcats will also have Kaiya Sheron and Destin Wade.