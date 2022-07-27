Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Shines Edition

The Las Vegas Big Time Finale is no small tournament and Kentucky native as well as Kentucky basketball commit, Reed Sheppard, made his presence felt amongst some of the highest regarded prospects in the country. Sheppard’s Midwest Basketball Club defeated fellow UK commit Robert Dillingham and his Strive for Greatness team by a score of 78-67.

Regardless of what Kentucky's backcourt looks like in 2023-24, Reed Sheppard will play minutes as a freshman. On the ball, off the ball. Doesn't matter. Kid can play. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) July 27, 2022

Sheppard scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists. He did so while squaring against the likes of fellow 2023 prospects Bronny James, Mackenzie MgBako, Wesley Yates and — of course — Dillingham. Dillingham didn’t have a bad outing, either, as he scored 11 points and also had four assists. Sheppard though, the 20th best player (5th best combo guard) in the 2023 recruiting class, had the upper hand in this matchup.

Love ESPN announcer on @reed_sheppard : "He reads the game on offense, anticipates the game on defense." — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) July 27, 2022

The two will UK commits will be joined by Justin Edwards next season and head coach John Calipari appears he’s just getting started. Top overall recruit DJ Wagner has been predicted to Kentucky as of late as the Wildcats go head to head with Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals. Kentucky also has their sights set on Aaron Bradshaw, JJ Taylor, Kwame Evans Jr. and Ron Holland. During his time with Kentucky, Calipari has landed his share of great recruiting classes. If the dominos continue to fall their way, the Wildcats could wind up with the best class he’s ever pulled together.

Tweet of the Day

Sheppard highlights from last night’s game.

Headlines

Northern Illinois, Miami (OH) atop MAC Preseason Media Poll - KSR

These opponents could end up being “testier” for UK.

Kyle Boone believes DJ Wagner will pick UK - Vaught’s Views

Always good to hear these predictions favoring Kentucky.

UK hits home run with 5-star Ugonna Kingsley on official visit - KSR

He’d be such an awesome addition.

How Justin Edwards compares to Tyrese Maxey - Vaught’s Views

For reasons you may or may not think of right away.

Eli Cox Tabbed to Outland Trophy Watch List - KSR

Expecting a big year for UK’s center.

Tatum responds to Durant trade speculation - ESPN

Anyone else a big exhausted by the constant NBA drama?

Julio Jones to sign one-year deal with Buccaneers - USA Today

Does the former all-pro have anything left in the tank?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to have appendectomy - ESPN

Hoping for a safe procedure and quick recovery.