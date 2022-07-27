Robert Dillingham featured in Nike’s sub-label NOCTA’s latest promotion

A new name is now featured in Nike’s new sub-label, NOCTA, as Kentucky Wildcats’ commit Robert Dillingham joins DJ Wagner as featured athletes.

NOCTA posted several Instagram stories on Tuesday that included a bunch of the top recruits in the country with Dillingham joining Bronny James, Mookie Cook, Jared McCain, Dusty Stromer, and KJ Evans on the Nike-based brand.

Recently, the recruiting momentum has been moving in Kentucky’s direction with DJ Wagner, and then it was revealed that Wagner would be featured by the Nike-based brand, which has connections to Kentucky.

While there was no specific “deal” announced, it has to be a good sign for Kentucky that Wagner is featured with Nike when it comes to his recruitment with Louisville being an Adidas school.

Now on top of that, Dillingham is also joining the NOCTA brand. With Dillingham committed to Kentucky, it makes sense that he would become a featured athlete.