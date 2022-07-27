ESPN’s FPI predicts every game for Kentucky football

We are just over one month away from the Kentucky Wildcats kicking off their 2022 season when they face Miami (OH) in Kroger Field.

With the season just a few weeks away, ESPN’s Football Power Index, which gives game-by-game predictions, is now available.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Cats are favored to win nine of their twelve regular season games. Road games against Florida and Ole Miss as well as the home matchup with Georgia are the three projected losses for the Cats.

Aside from projecting wins and losses, FPI also shows how many points above or below average a team is. Kentucky has an FPI of 12.0 which would rank them as the No. 18 team in the country and the No. 7 team in the SEC.

Kentucky’s projected record is 8.2-3.9 with FPI giving the Cats a 97.6% chance of becoming bowl eligible and a 5.9% chance of winning the SEC East.

Below, you can check out Kentucky’s percentage chance of winning each game this season, according to ESPN’s FPI.