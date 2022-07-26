Ugonna Kingsley sets decision date, receives updated ranking after reclass to 2022

Ugonna Kingsley has become a popular name across the Big Blue Nation over the last several months, as reports have swirled about his reclassification and interest in the Kentucky Wildcats.

Well, earlier this month the first part of that equation came true, as Kingsley decided to reclassify to 2022 and be on a college campus in a few short weeks. The second part is also trending in the right direction, as the Cats are the heavy favorite heading into a commitment in the coming days.

After being a top player in his original class of 2023, the talented big man has now received his updated ranking from 247 Sports. In their latest update, Kingsley is slotted as a 4-star prospect and the No. 39 player in the class. They also list him as a top-10 center.

Coming off of an official visit to Lexington this past week, it seems that UK fans can expect to see Kingsley on the team this season. Also coming off an official visit to Oklahoma, Kingsley told Joe Tipton of On3 on Monday night he will be announcing his commitment on August 1st.

Ugonna Kingsley tells me he will announce his college decision on Monday, August 1st.



Recently reclassified to 2022. One of the top big men in the country.



Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State hosted him on official visits. https://t.co/0bxNzaUQSK — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 26, 2022

This updated ranking also featured GG Jackson after his reclassification announcement, and commitment to South Carolina over the weekend. Jackson comes in as the No. 6 player in the class and is ranked right behind Cason Wallace in the class. Jackson and the Gamecocks will travel to Rupp Arena this season.

You can check out the full updated rankings here.

