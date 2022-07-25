Twitter reactions to Justin Edwards rocking Kentucky blue

There have been rumblings last that ‘Swaggy Cal’ has made a comeback.

While John Calipari has continued to bring in talent, the recruitment of Justin Edwards might be the best case to prove that Coach Cal has indeed returned to his powerhouse ways.

He wrapped it up by earning a commitment from Edwards on Monday night, as the 5-star forward picked the Kentucky Wildcats after a fierce battle with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Edwards is a talented wing who projects as a major two-way player for the Cats next season. Add in his growing ability to score at all three levels, and Edwards plugs right into a class that already features Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.

Edwards is currently ranked as the No. 3 player in the class of 2023 by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, and is ranked as high as the No. 2 overall player by 247 Sports after G.G. Jackson reclassified into 2022.

After what seemed to be a quiet summer for the Cats on the recruiting trail, it has picked up quite nicely in the last few months, and Edwards’ commitment continues that momentum.

Now let's take a look at some of the highlights from Twitter after Edwards announced his commitment.

Go Cats!

BREAKING: Justin Edwards, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky, he tells @247Sports.



“I have always seen myself playing for Kentucky, that was a childhood dream of mine.” || Story: https://t.co/LrzSl7h4Lf pic.twitter.com/ot3kyvKKkz — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) July 25, 2022

Watching Dillingham and Edwards play together is going to be something. Good luck defending that team. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) July 25, 2022

Calipari back to his old ways in recruiting…his 2023 class is already loaded, with more to come — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 25, 2022

For the #BBN fans curious about Justin Edwards’ game, I gave Jack my take on what the Wildcats’ newest commit will bring to the floor in Lexington.



Would expect the consistent, simple, and ego-free nature of Edwards’ two-way attack to translate smoothly to college https://t.co/D5O6sTgH4i — Ari Rosenfeld (@ARosenfeldHoops) July 25, 2022

"It really came down to me following my dreams and me always wanting to play for Kentucky." https://t.co/6obbSatKBu — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 25, 2022

What do you need to know about Justin Edwards? Enter the Film Room with @BRamseyKSR: https://t.co/NMTt24KRZI — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 25, 2022

This class is going to be ridiculous. Can’t wait. https://t.co/064dAkWfe0 — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) July 25, 2022

Kentucky was Justin Edwards dream school but it went back and forth between UK and UT until John Calipari inserted himself into the recruitment down the stretch and sealed the deal. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) July 25, 2022

Hear about Edwards and how Tennessee tapped out in his recruitment in this conversation with @JackPilgrimKSR and @ZGeogheganKSR. https://t.co/KqZKIv05gx — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) July 25, 2022

Scouting Justin Edwards.



How does the five-star wing fit at Kentucky https://t.co/DMKgSOaY5q pic.twitter.com/Mb3vVgwCmz — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) July 25, 2022

Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class:



5 ⭐️ Rob Dillingham (No. 1 PG)

5 ⭐️ Reed Sheppard (No. 5 CG)

5 ⭐️ Justin Edwards (No. 1 SF)



Off to a hot start for the Cats. #BBN — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) July 25, 2022

Justin Edwards (@Jedwards3_ ) on IG live on why he chose Kentucky:



“They’re my dream school. That’s what I tell everybody.” — Ian Huang (@iHuang_cbb) July 25, 2022

According to 247 Sports, Kentucky now has the No. 2 (Justin Edwards), No. 12 (Rob Dillingham) and No. 26 (Reed Sheppard) players from the class of 2023. On top of that, at this moment they are listed as the favorites to land No. 1 DJ Wagner and No. 18 Aaron Bradshaw as well. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) July 25, 2022

