 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Edwards Rocks Kentucky Blue

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Justin Edwards rocking Kentucky blue

Big Blue Nation is rocking tonight!

By Ethan DeWitt
/ new
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Brooks Holton / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been rumblings last that ‘Swaggy Cal’ has made a comeback.

While John Calipari has continued to bring in talent, the recruitment of Justin Edwards might be the best case to prove that Coach Cal has indeed returned to his powerhouse ways.

He wrapped it up by earning a commitment from Edwards on Monday night, as the 5-star forward picked the Kentucky Wildcats after a fierce battle with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Edwards is a talented wing who projects as a major two-way player for the Cats next season. Add in his growing ability to score at all three levels, and Edwards plugs right into a class that already features Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.

Edwards is currently ranked as the No. 3 player in the class of 2023 by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, and is ranked as high as the No. 2 overall player by 247 Sports after G.G. Jackson reclassified into 2022.

After what seemed to be a quiet summer for the Cats on the recruiting trail, it has picked up quite nicely in the last few months, and Edwards’ commitment continues that momentum.

Now let's take a look at some of the highlights from Twitter after Edwards announced his commitment.

Go Cats!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And Go Cats!!!

In This Stream

Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2023 class

View all 152 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...