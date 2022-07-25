Kansas keeps Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend off the road for July recruiting period

The Kansas Jayhawks will be the defending National Champions this coming season, as Bill Self and his staff look to continue the success they have had during his tenure in Lawrence.

There was some noteworthy news, however, this past weekend as Matt Norlander of CBS reported that Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend were held off the road for this July- live period.

NEWS—Kansas' Bill Self and asst Kurtis Townsend were taken off the road for ever-critical July recruiting period in a self-imposed—and surprising—move by KU as its years-long NCAA infractions case continues to drag, sources told @CBSSports. Details/story: https://t.co/9fObZlXsoz — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 24, 2022

According to Norlander, Self and Townsend, were subject to self-imposed sanctions by the university, as the FBI investigation into the program continues. At this point, the program faces five level one violations, including violations against Self and Townsend themselves.

Despite them missing, Kansas was able to have two other assistants on the road this summer as they continue to wait for the findings from the investigation.

For Kentucky fans that are worried about the all-time wins leader between the Cats and the Jayhawks, it seems more and more likely that by the time this is over that UK will regain the lead once this ends.

The Jayhawks will travel to Lexington this season to play the Cats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge once again this season.