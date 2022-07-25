Justin Edwards Day: Stream info, poll and morning headlines

Decision day has arrived for Justin Edwards, a man who may very well finish as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

Edwards, ranked as high as No. 3 overall by 247 Sports, officially visited Kentucky on November 19th last year and has maintained a strong connection with Orlando Antigua, as well as the rest of head coach John Calipari’s staff.

However, the Tennessee Volunteers made a strong push for Edwards, so much that they were viewed as the favorites until recently when Calipari took the lead on the recruitment.

Since then, Kentucky has regained the momentum and is now viewed as the heavy favorite heading into tonight’s decision. The Wildcats currently hold every prediction at Rivals, On3 and 247 Sports.

Justin Edwards, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has locked in a time for his college decision.



Tune in to @CBSSportsHQ at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, July 25th for the live decision between Kentucky and Tennessee. || Story: https://t.co/pPCOcC5Y1H pic.twitter.com/yrGHt3LWvu — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) July 19, 2022

Kentucky takes two coaches off the road to close on a five-star center during a visit.



Kansas takes two coaches off the road because the NCAA is about to slap them silly. https://t.co/zOulOwRzK7 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 24, 2022

Kentucky could retain the all-time wins lead any day now...

Justin Edwards predictions from ASOB staff

Breaking down the impact Justin Edwards would have and where we think he ends up.

CatsIllustrated - Take Two: Justin Edwards closing in on decision

This has been a Kentucky-Tennessee recruiting battle and there's a lot of momentum in Kentucky's direction.

Assessing where every Kentucky Bat 'Cat was selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Looking back at the 2022 MLB Draft, it's time to assess the situation each former Kentucky Wildcat is diving into in the league.

Kentucky among top schools reaching out to 4-star wing Amier Ali - On3

You won't find a more confident player in the rising junior class than four-star wing Amier Ali. He breaks down his recruitment with KSR.

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops era: No. 41 Marcus McWilson

As a senior in 2016, McWilson helped Kentucky end a five-year bowl drought. He made 69 total tackles, logged 4.5 tackles for loss and grabbed an interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 40-38 win over Mississippi State.

Forecast now cloudy for 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw

Bradshaw told reporters at the NBPA Top 100 Camp he had already made up his mind and was poised to announce his college decision but then backed off that statement shortly thereafter.

Bengals to reveal full alternate helmet jersey display next week

According to the team’s Seth Tanner, the Bengals will have a full helmet and jersey display up by the throne at Paul Brown Stadium on “Back Together Saturday” on July 30.

Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia and likely will not play this season.

ACC standing pat, for now, amid the chaos of college football realignment

While the Big Ten and SEC load up, and the rest of college sports seems in flux, the ACC projected strength at media days thanks in large part due to grant of rights that tie teams to the league through 2036. But how ironclad are those?

Report: Google has made a bid for Sunday Ticket

The league is hoping to get more than $2.5 billion per year for Sunday Ticket. One report pegged the number as high as $3 billion. Others have suggested that maybe the talks aren’t going well; otherwise, a deal would be done by now.

Jim Irsay buys Muhammad Ali's belt for $6.18 million

Irsay confirmed this morning that he was the buyer of Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight against George Foreman. Heritage Auctions revealed that the purchase price was $6.18 million.

Bears unveil alternate orange helmet for 2022 season

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday the unveiling of a new alternate orange helmet that will be worn twice during the 2022 season. Spoiler: It looks like a Browns knockoff.

