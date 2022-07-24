G.G. Jackson will play for South Carolina

From A to B to C, the recruitment of G.G. Jackson has changed quickly, and he’s now headed to South Carolina.

Jackson was originally committed to North Carolina, a team returning most of its talent from a championship-game run a year ago. They fell short and wanted to run it back, but their lone 5-star recruit won’t be with them any longer.

Jackson would’ve been in the class of 2023, and his decision to head elsewhere may have been aided by the lack of opportunity in North Carolina combined with the fact he wanted a chance to get to the NBA quicker.

South Carolina will welcome the talented forward this fall. From Columbia, South Carolina, Jackson was the No. 1 power forward and No. 1 player from South Carolina in 2023 and was the No. 2-ranked player.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, who reported this, also noted that Jackson is the first player since J.R. Smith in 2003 to decommit from and go elsewhere.

This is a big-time decision for those tracking Wildcats basketball as Kentucky will face the 5-star multiple times this coming season. The Gamecocks have two 3-star recruits locked in for this upcoming season to play alongside Jackson.

The top-ranked South Carolina commit aside from Jackson is actually a power forward as well, so Lamont Paris, the Gamecocks’ first-year head coach, will have his hands full this coming season.