Aaron Bradshaw update as recruitment clouds up

Several weeks ago, it seemed that class of 2023 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw would be the next commitment for the Kentucky Wildcats in the class.

Now, with Peach Jam and the AAU season coming to a close, Bradshaw still remains uncommitted. With that, the UK buzz is also starting to cool down, and other options seem to be emerging.

Bradshaw just spoke with Jack Pilgrim of KSR and gave a quick update on his recruitment.

“Yeah, my mom and I talked about it and she felt like it wasn’t the best time for me,” said Bradshaw. “Just because of what was happening. I was keying in on one thing, but I decided to take my time and explore my other options out there.”

Visits are reportedly in the works to Texas and UCLA.

When asked about what he likes about the Kentucky program, here is what he had to say.

“Everything. The people, the whole coaching staff and how the environment is,” said Bradshaw. “I like everything about that program.”

Bradshaw also let Pilgrim know that a commitment will come before his high school season.

With the G-League still a formidable option while Louisville, UCLA, and Texas close in as well, Travis Branham of 247 Sports also decided to change his Crystal Ball selection from the Cats to “cloudy”.

I have pulled back my Crystal Ball for five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw to Kentucky - for now - as things have recently become cloudy.



Two more visits in the works with the G League and Louisville also in the mix. || Story from Wednesday: https://t.co/PCP3A0dgqP pic.twitter.com/YC2Iaq9oXx — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) July 23, 2022

For now, it still seems that Bradshaw realistically could still be part of the 2023 class, but John Calipari and his staff will have to fight until the very end.

This recruitment, which once seemed to be completely over, is shaping up to be a blockbuster until the very end.

You can read the rest of Pilgrim’s article here.