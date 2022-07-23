 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Bradshaw update as recruitment clouds up

Will Bradshaw still end up a Cat?

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
Syndication: Courier-Post JOE LAMBERTI/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

Several weeks ago, it seemed that class of 2023 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw would be the next commitment for the Kentucky Wildcats in the class.

Now, with Peach Jam and the AAU season coming to a close, Bradshaw still remains uncommitted. With that, the UK buzz is also starting to cool down, and other options seem to be emerging.

Bradshaw just spoke with Jack Pilgrim of KSR and gave a quick update on his recruitment.

“Yeah, my mom and I talked about it and she felt like it wasn’t the best time for me,” said Bradshaw. “Just because of what was happening. I was keying in on one thing, but I decided to take my time and explore my other options out there.”

Visits are reportedly in the works to Texas and UCLA.

When asked about what he likes about the Kentucky program, here is what he had to say.

“Everything. The people, the whole coaching staff and how the environment is,” said Bradshaw. “I like everything about that program.”

Bradshaw also let Pilgrim know that a commitment will come before his high school season.

With the G-League still a formidable option while Louisville, UCLA, and Texas close in as well, Travis Branham of 247 Sports also decided to change his Crystal Ball selection from the Cats to “cloudy”.

For now, it still seems that Bradshaw realistically could still be part of the 2023 class, but John Calipari and his staff will have to fight until the very end.

This recruitment, which once seemed to be completely over, is shaping up to be a blockbuster until the very end.

You can read the rest of Pilgrim’s article here.

In This Stream

Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2023 class

View all 149 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...