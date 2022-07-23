Nasir Addison commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and Co. are on a recruiting tear.

In the 2023 class, the Kentucky Wildcats have secured twelve commitments thus far, with five coming in July alone.

Today, another pledge can be added to the class, as 3-star prospect Nasir Addison announced his commitment to Kentucky over the Michigan State Spartans, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Florida State Seminoles amongst others.

Newest Kentucky commitment pic.twitter.com/rlq2D86E58 — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) July 23, 2022

Addison had originally committed to play at Maryland back in October of 2021. However, shortly after his commitment, interest in Addison grew, and so did his number of offers, as he earned five more Power 5 scholarship offers.

Due to his increased amount of interest, Addison decided to reopen his recruitment earlier this month.

Kentucky has been high on Addison, being just the third Power 5 school to offer him (April 29, 2021) a scholarship, and the interest was clearly mutual.

Despite being ranked as a top-200 wide receiver, Addison was recruited by UK defensive coordinator Brad White as a defensive back, giving the Wildcats their second of the 2023 class.

With a 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame Addison also runs track and possesses impressive speed, as he has recorded a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash and a 10.8-second 100-meter dash. On top of that, he has good balance, body control, and can create after the catch.

In his junior campaign, Addison caught 20 passes for 389 yards (second-most on the team) and four touchdowns, while also recording 28 tackles on the season.

A product from New Jersey, Addison will be Kentucky’s first player from the Garden State since Josh Allen, and we all remember how well that turned out.

With Addison’s commitment, the Wildcats have moved up seven spots to No. 42 in the 247 Sports team recruiting rankings. Despite a slow start, the Wildcats show no signs of slowing down on the recruiting trail anytime soon.

Check out these highlights of the latest Wildcat commit below!

