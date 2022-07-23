Londyn Craft added to Kentucky football roster

With fall camp just over a week away, the Kentucky Wildcats football roster seems to be set.

There is one new name to the official roster, however, as the Cats have added an SEC transfer defensive-back in Londyn Craft, according to the school’s official website.

At 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, Craft comes to Lexington after spending a few seasons in Starkville playing for Mississippi State. He is originally from Rio Ranchero (NM) and played his high school football for IMG Academy in Florida.

During his time at Mississippi State, Craft appeared in 11 games as a safety and totaled 58 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup. His best season came in 2020 when he totaled 57 total tackles.

With the injury to Vito Tisdale in spring practice earlier this year, adding a player with SEC experience to the roster is never a bad thing.

Will he be an immediate contributor? Time will tell, but it is never a bad thing to build depth at any position.

Craft was considered a 2-star recruit in the class of 2016 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, and is currently listed as a senior on the UK official roster.