 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Kingsley reclassifies

Filed under:

UK vs. UCLA game confirmed; John Calipari hinting at another big opponent?

The Cats’ road to No. 9 is starting to take shape.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats are only a few weeks away from their trip to the Bahamas, and the Big Blue Nation is gearing up for what hopes to be a memorable season.

The schedule has started to take shape over the last month or so, and one non-conference opponent has been confirmed with a tip-off time scheduled, as the Cats will head to Madison Square Garden to face the UCLA Bruins in the 2022 CBS Sports Classic.

The Cats will take on the Bruins with a scheduled 5:30 pm ET tip-off.

The CBS Sports classic has been a fun one for Kentucky fans over the years. With a blowout win over North Carolina last season to Malik Monk going off against the Tar Heels in 2017, the same type of magic will hopefully happen in New York City for the Cats this season.

Alongside this UCLA game, the Cats will take on the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Kansas Jayhawks and Louisville Cardinals in the non-conference while also playing a strong SEC schedule.

Earlier today, however, John Calipari might have dropped a hint that he is looking to add another marquee matchup to the schedule.

What other opportunities could there be?

There were rumblings of trying to add Gonzaga to the schedule last season, while others are wishing for the yearly meeting between the Cats and the Tar Heels to return.

And there’s of course the Indiana series potentially resuming, though that looks like a pipe dream for the time being.

Either way, it sounds like there could be another big game added to the schedule in the next several months, and as Coach Cal said:

“At the end of the day, it will be a top-five schedule, and I can’t wait to compete with these guys!”

Should be a fun one.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...