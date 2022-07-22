Kentucky picked to finish second in SEC East; 3 Cats make All-SEC teams

The Kentucky Wildcats have been picked to finish second in the SEC East by league media, while three Cats were named to the All-SEC teams. The Georgia Bulldogs were picked to win the East, while the Alabama Crimson Tide were picked to win SEC outright.

Senior offensive guard Kenneth Horsey and senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. were named Second-Team picks, while senior quarterback Will Levis was a Third-Team selection.

Horsey, a native of Sanford (FL), is the Wildcats’ most experienced lineman with 25 career games and 21 career starts, most of which coming at left guard. This, after having open-heart surgery in April of 2018 prior to his freshman year at UK. He’s since won the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award while earning spots on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and the SEC Community Service Team in 2021.

Rodriguez, hailing from McDonough (GA), is the SEC’s leading returning rusher. In 2021, he averaged 106.1 yards per game, ranking 12th nationally and second in the SEC. His 1,379 rushing yards ranks fifth on UK’s single-season list. For his career, Rodriguez has 2,740 rushing yards (sixth on in program history), 26 rushing TDs (tied for second in program history) and 15 100-yard games (third in program history).

Levis, from Madison (CT), is entering his second year as the starting signal-caller. In 13 games last season, he threw for 2,827 yards and 24 scores while rushing for 376 yards and nine touchdowns. He totaled 3,203 yards of total offense, the seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season.

Here’s a look at the complete media SEC predictions for how the league will finish (and yes, someone picked Vanderbilt to win the SEC).

SEC Predicted Order of Finish

SEC East (First-place votes in parentheses)

School/Points

Georgia (172) 1254

Kentucky (4) 932

Tennessee (1) 929

Florida 712

South Carolina (3) 662

Missouri 383

Vanderbilt (1) 196

SEC West

School/Points

SEC CHAMPION

School/Points

Alabama 158

Georgia 18

South Carolina 3

Vanderbilt 1

Texas A&M 1

All-SEC Selections

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Second-Team

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Second-Team

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Third-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie