Friday Headlines: Malik Cunningham calls out Kentucky

There is real optimism surrounding the Louisville Cardinals and their football team. Especially their campaign to win more games this coming season. That isn’t saying too much, though, considering they lost more games last year than they were victorious (6-7).

The Cardinals do have, though, a very good quarterback in Malik Cunningham and (like Kentucky star QB Will Levis) he’s found himself in the Heisman Trophy running. He’s the definition of dual-threat as he ran for more touchdowns (20) last year than he threw (19) and rushed for over 1,000 yards while nearly eclipsing the 3,000 passing yard mark.

Despite having great statistics and being an extremely talented player, Cunningham’s team has come up short in their three appearances against Kentucky with him on the roster. In fact, the combined score of those three games is 153-44. Yes, you read that correctly. Two of those games were played in Louisville, too.

So, even though Kentucky has owned Louisville during Cunningham’s tenure, the Cardinals QB believes this is the year that his team will take back the Governor’s Cup. Cunningham told reporters at ACC Media Days that “They swear the team up the street is that much better than us. And we’re going to show that they’re not this year.”

While Cunningham may be a great talent, football is a team game as much as any other sport. The Cardinals will have a very tough time being a better team than the Wildcats.

