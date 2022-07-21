Robert Dillingham on what his “Dream Team” recruiting class looks like for Kentucky

As things currently stand, the Kentucky Wildcats have only two commitments for the 2023 class. However, those two commitments are from two very talented 5-star prospects in Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.

Dillingham, who is Kentucky’s most recent commitment and is ranked as the top-ranked point guard via 247 Sports Composite, was recently interviewed by Kentucky Sports Radio.

In that interview, Dillingham went into detail about becoming a Cat and his high hopes for who will join him in Lexington and who he is recruiting.

“The Dream Team would definitely be DJ (Wagner), Justin (Edwards), Aaron (Bradshaw), maybe a few more people. We already know Reed (Sheppard) is there,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham believes together, they can accomplish the ultimate goal to “win a national championship because Kentucky hasn’t won it in a minute. That’s what I hope to bring there, that’s my goal.”

Dillingham’s top three targets — DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, and Justin Edwards — are all trending toward Kentucky and could be joined by other prospects like Ugonna Kingsley (potential 2022 reclassification) and Ron Holland.

Edwards is planning to announce his college decision on Monday, and Kentucky is seen as the heavy favorite. It’s a little more iffy with Wagner and Bradshaw, though Kentucky still appears to be the favorite for the Camden High School teammates.

For what it’s worth, Kyle Tucker of the Athletic just did a mailbag post, saying he believes Kentucky will get all four of Edwards, Wagner, Kingsley and Bradshaw. However, he’s admittedly not as confident about Bradshaw compared to the other three.

Kentucky may only have two commitments at the time of this article, but that will change in the near future and Kentucky could end up with one of the best (on paper) recruiting classes in program history.

Be sure to read the full article at KSR.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow our Twitter page. And as always, GO CATS!!!