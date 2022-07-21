DJ Wagner will be featured in new NOCTA basketball line by Drake

There might not be a more popular name in the Commonwealth than DJ Wagner.

With the 5-star guard’s recruitment basically down to the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals, both fanbases are watching his every move hoping there might be a sign pointing in one direction.

While most of the time it is hard to decipher what is going on, a report came out today that points in one direction. That is Kentucky’s way.

In a report by Sports Business Journal and Complex Style, it was revealed that Drake’s Nike sub-label NOCTA will be releasing a basketball collection. Featured in that campaign will be DJ Wagner.

The Athletic reporter Kyle Tucker added more clarity as to how it relates to Kentucky.

For clarity, it is my understanding that, yes, DJ Wagner does have an actual NIL deal with NOCTA, Drake's Nike sub-label. I would also not be shocked to see Kentucky basketball folks rocking some NOCTA gear. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 21, 2022

It is pretty obvious the two major connections to the Cats in this report, with Drake being a UK fan. But the bigger news out of this really comes from the company connection with Nike.

Over the last several weeks, all signs have been trending in John Calipari’s favor to land the star guard. Despite UofL’s hiring of his grandfather, Milt Wagner, this seems to only further push the point that Kentucky might be on the verge of landing Wagner’s commitment.

Is this the icing on the cake? Absolutely not. But it doesn’t shoot down the consistent national reports of Kentucky’s lead that have been released here recently.

This recruitment still has some time to go. Let’s hope the Kentucky staff can wrap this one up for all of Big Blue Nation’s sake.