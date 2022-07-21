Ugonna Kingsley reclassifying into 2022; college choice coming very soon

We’ve hit the home stretch in the recruitment of Ugonna Kingsley, who completed his visit with the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to Andrew Slater, Kingsley will make his college choice after he completes an official visit with the Oklahoma Sooners, which takes place July 24th.

In addition, Slater reports that Kingsley is officially reclassifying into 2022.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso of @PSAhoops & @TNEBBallClub will reclass to the class of 2022 & announce his commitment after his visit to Oklahoma. He just completed a visit to Kentucky. #BBN #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/IuqzaFvJS1 — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) July 21, 2022

A 6-foot-11, 215-pound center out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, Kingsley has been rumored to be a strong Kentucky lean in recent weeks with the potential to join the team for next season. He’s been a fast-riser on the recruiting circuit, going from unranked earlier this year to now being No. 5 overall at On3. He’s 21st overall at 247, 35th at ESPN and 26 at Rivals.

According to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, Kingsley could be reclassified and enrolled at UK before the team leaves for the Bahamas in August, so perhaps we may actually see the 5-star center suit up in Kentucky’s four-game slate.

Look for a decision to be made very early next week if Kingsley is indeed looking to join the team before the Big Blue Bahamas Tour begins August 10th vs. the Dominican Republic U22 National Team.

Check out some fresh highlights of Kingsley in action via asuch.

