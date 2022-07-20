Update on Chris Rodriguez

Today is the day that Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats take the podium in Atlanta for SEC Media Days.

As Stoops talked to the media, one of the main questions entering the day was the availability of Chris Rodriguez, as there is just a little less than two months left until the start of the season.

If you were hoping for more clarity, Stoops was unable to offer any as he’s “still monitoring” the situation with UK’s star running back.

Here are some more comments from Stoops via KSR’s Nick Roush.

Mark Stoops' brief, complete comments on Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez at SEC Media Days #BBN https://t.co/ZRhDHVqD6G pic.twitter.com/4B6oH4rq8V — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) July 20, 2022

Rodriguez was arrested for a DUI back in May and pleaded guilty to that charge earlier this month, though there’s been another private issue that could affect his availability for at least the early portion of the regular season.

It’s no secret to how important Rodriguez is to this Kentucky offense. With just over 1,100 yards needed to break Benny Snell’s all-time rushing record at UK, C-Rod is on the verge of cementing his legacy as one of the best running backs in school history.

With the way things are trending and reports that have been circulating the past few months, it seems a multi-game suspension could be on the table. Now, Kentucky fans just need to hold out hope that they will get to see the star running-back on the field sooner rather than later.

