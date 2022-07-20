Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky at SEC Media Days

The SEC Media Days are underway and we’ve already heard from Greg Sankey, Brian Kelly, Lane Kiffin, Eliah Drinkwitz, Nick Saban, Clark Lea and Shane Beamer to start the week so a change to Big Blue will be quite nice.

The SEC Media Days are televised each day via the SEC Network and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will speak at 2:25 ET. Joining their head coach in Atlanta are QB Will Levis, OG Kenneth Horsey and ILB DeAndre Square.

The questions that have surrounded star running back Chris Rodriguez all off-season are expected to appear in Atlanta, too. However, there are several other questions that the media will be eager to ask. NIL progress, new coaches settling in, young wide receivers getting up to speed and more will likely be just a few of the questions asked of Stoops and/or his three Wildcats.

Horsey and Levis recently spoke at a Centre College soccer camp and both sounded excited about the opportunity to join Square in representing their team at SEC Media Days. Levis said speaking at the camp was “good prep” for this week and that he has a good suit picked out to wear. You can watch SEC Media Days via a free trial here.

