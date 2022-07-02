Cason Wallace will do anything to win, compares himself to NBA All-Star

Ranked No. 8 in the 2022 recruiting rankings, Cason Wallace is coming into this season as the Kentucky Wildcats‘ top-ranked recruit.

In many seasons past, this would naturally put a large amount of pressure on Wallace, this is a team returning a lot of production, including: 44.3% of scoring, 58.4% of rebounding, 50% of steals, 51.8% of assists, and 72.9% of blocks.

While the roster is filled with a lot of returning and incoming talent, Wallace will be an impact player. Already projected as a potential lottery pick in next year’s NBA Draft, he is one of the best defensive playmakers and hustle players entering college basketball. Wallace is more of an opportunistic scorer and does need to improve on his shot.

Given that quick breakdown, John Calipari has compared Wallace to former Wildcats, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Eric Bledsoe. However, Wallace has a different comparison for himself, former NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday.

“He plays on both ends of the floor, he knows how to create his own, he gets his teammates involved, he knows how to play defense and be active on both ends,” Wallace said in an interview with KSR following a ProCamps youth clinic at Frankfort High School.

Even in that quote, one can see Wallace’s commitment on the defensive end, which has been praised and is uncommon amongst young players.

When Wallace asked why he takes so much pride in his defense he said, “I know that everybody doesn’t play defense, so if that’s what sets me apart from everybody, that’s what I’m willing to do. Plus it helps us win, and I’m going to do anything that helps us win.”

The Big Blue Nation is getting an exciting player with an alpha mentality that will do anything to help Kentucky in their quest for their ninth NCAA championship.