Justin Edwards has already made his decision with UK trending heavily

Justin Edwards, a strong contender to finish as the No. 1 overall player in 2023, will announce his college choice on Monday, July 25th at 7pm ET, according to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham.

Edwards’ decision will be streamed live on CBS Sports HQ.

While this is when most of the world will learn where Edwards is going, he’s actually decided already on which college he’ll attend.

In an interview with KSR, Edwards revealed that his choice is made.

“I feel like I know where I want to go so there’s no need to wait. So might as well just get to it,” Edwards told KSR on Monday.

This is seemingly great news for Kentucky, who has been trending heavily in recent weeks for the top-five recruit out of Philadelphia.

Just today, On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw logged a prediction in favor of Kentucky to land Edwards with 90% confidence. That comes one day after Travis Branham logged his own Kentucky prediction with 70% confidence.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine now gives Kentucky a 97.8% chance of winning this recruitment.

Currently, Edwards’ highest ranking is No. 3 overall at 247 Sports. However, the top-ranked player is G.G. Jackson, who is expected to reclassify into 2022, leaving Edwards as a legitimate threat to earn the top spot in 2023.

Oh, and his main competition? D.J. Wagner, who may very well be Edwards’ teammate in college.

In the meantime, check out Brian Thomas’ breakdown of Edwards’ play on the AAU circuit.

