Tim Tebow lists Will Levis as a top-5 QB in the SEC

With SEC Media Days kicking off, that means college football is finally right around the corner.

That also means that list season is in full swing as media predictions and preseason All-SEC teams start to get released. With that, there is one list that should get Kentucky Wildcats fans fired up with just over a month until opening night at Kroger Field.

When you think of all-time SEC players or quarterbacks in particular, one name will for sure be mentioned and that is Tim Tebow.

Well, the former Florida quarterback took some time to list his top-five QBs entering the 2023 season, and Will Levis made the cut at No. 2 overall.

Tebow’s top five goes:

Bryce Young (Alabama) Will Levis (Kentucky) Anthony Richardson (Florida) Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

Tebow also said:

“He is bigger than you think. He is way more athletic than he gets credit for. He can absolutely sling it. He’s a really, really good QB that has a chance of being great.”

Levis is coming off an impressive first season as UK’s starting quarterback, and continued to flash his potential till the end of the season. His ceiling is arguably one of the highest with the arm talent that he possesses, but he has to make sure to cut down on the turnovers heading into this season.

The potential this team has, especially with Levis leading the charge, is obvious. It’s not every day that you have a top-five QB and potential first-round draft pick on your roster either. Now it’s time to take advantage and capitalize with another great season for the Big Blue Nation.

Go Cats!