Tuesday Headlines: Nike Peach Jam Edition

The 2022 Nike EYBL Peach Jam is now underway in Augusta, South Carolina, as it tipped off Sunday and runs through July 24th.

There, many of the nation’s top high school recruits are in action, including Kentucky Wildcats commitment Rob Dillingham (Team CP3), as well as high-profile targets Justin Edwards (Team Final), D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw (both play for NJ Scholars).

You can read up on some of the early standouts here.

Tweet(s) of the Day

The NJ Scholars showed out last night! @new_scholars defeated Expressions 68-50, and held them to 27.9% shooting from the field.



DJ Wagner- 20 PTS/ 5 ASTS/ 3 STLS

Mackenzie Mgbako- 12 PTS/ 13 REB

Aaron Bradshaw- 11 PTS/ 10 REB pic.twitter.com/pUMzHyjljg — BallerTV (@BallerTV) July 18, 2022

Will one or both of D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw wind up rocking Kentucky blue?

This the man who's bouta take over college basketball for the second straight year #Oscarworthy pic.twitter.com/w5hEaM3TKP — Big Osc Superfan BBN (@bosbbn) July 18, 2022

The man. The myth. The legend.

Dreaming of Saturdays in Rupp pic.twitter.com/rsIqjo0ye2 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 16, 2022

Can’t get here soon enough!

Your Headlines

The Kentucky fan’s guide to the 2022 Nike Peach Jam - On3

The 2022 Peach Jam Tournament is officially underway as the next seven days will be filled with top-tier grassroots basketball.

2022 Peach Jam: How to watch

For the first time since 2019, the Peach Jam will welcome back spectators. Here's what you need to know to watch the action.

Where Kentucky Commits landed in Updated On300 Rankings

Kentucky football commitments and targets are rising up the On300 in the latest recruiting rankings update, including Shamar Porter cracking the top 150.

Peach Jam 2022 - Six top men’s college basketball recruits to watch

Which future college basketball stars will be performing at Peach Jam over the next week? Robert Dillingham is among the top players to watch.

Ranking the top 100 players of Stoops era: No 47 Courtney Love

Love was a tackle machine in two seasons as a starting inside linebacker for the Wildcats. He served as a team captain during the Cats' seven-win 2016 and 2017 campaigns.

Stoops would surrender portion of salary to help fund NIL for UK players

Stoops is such a proponent of steering revenue to established college players that he offers up a fascinating proposition.

NFLPA, Deshaun Watson will sue NFL if he gets a full-year suspension

The NFL Players Association and Watson’s camp already have decided to sue the league in federal court if the end result of the process is a full-season suspension.

Madden NFL 23 ratings: The best players for 2022 season and 99 club at every position

Madden NFL 23 ratings are out, and we have the top 10 at wide receiver and tight end. Plus, who makes the 99 club?

New LSU coach Brian Kelly talks NIL, leaving Notre Dame and favorite Southern cuisine at first SEC media days

First-year LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke on a variety of topics at his first SEC Media Days on Monday, including NIL, leaving Notre Dame and his favorite southern cuisine.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: 'No sense of urgency' for league to expand beyond 16 teams

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on Monday his conference is in no rush to expand beyond 16 teams, but that the league will "be nimble" as it continues to monitor the landscape.