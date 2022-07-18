John Calipari announces return of Big Blue Madness Campout

Last week, John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team traveled the state, meeting and interacting with thousands of fans that make up part of the Big Blue Nation.

While Calipari collected thousands of fan signatures for his Joe B. Hall tribute program that he’ll carry on the sidelines this upcoming season, the more significant reason for the tour was to allow him to reconnect to the fanbase.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and two straight seasons of disappointment — one season finishing with the worst record in program history (9-16), and the other having the worst postseason loss in program history — this was much needed.

In a series of tweets reflecting on last week’s visits, Calipari gave more reason for positivity for the fans, nothing that the Big Blue Madness campout will be making a return for the first time since 2019.

3. Will the madness campout return?



Yes! It is unacceptable to not have a campout. It is part of what makes UK Basketball special. We have some great ideas on how, where and when that will make it tremendous. Unless there is some sort of road block, campout will return! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 18, 2022

In early May, Calipari expressed his desire to revitalize Big Blue Madness and this seems to be the first big step in doing that.

“We’ve gotta have Madness that everybody’s talking about for a month after it ends. That’s not happened the last three years or so. So, we’ve got to get that back,” Calipari said.

Who else is excited for the revival of ‘Tent City’ this October?!