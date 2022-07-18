Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez on Maxwell Award Watch List

Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. have been named to the 2022 Maxwell Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior from Madison (CT), is entering his second year as Kentucky’s starter. In 13 games last season, he threw for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 376 yards and nine scores. He totaled 3,202 yards of total offense, the seventh player in school history to reach that mark in a season.

Rodriguez, a 5-foot-11, 224-pound native of McDonough (GA), is the SEC’s top returning rusher. In 2021, he racked up 1,379 rushing yards, ranking fifth on UK’s single-season list. He also had a school-record nine 100-yard rushing games.

For his career, Rodriguez enters the 2022 season with 2,740 career rushing yards, sixth on UK’s career list. He also has 26 career touchdowns (tied for second on UK’s career list) and 15 100-yard games (third in school history.)

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2022. The winners of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022.

