Will Levis draws Dak Prescott comparison from NFL.com analyst

Will Levis left Penn State to join the Kentucky Wildcats after his sophomore season. He played six games as a freshman and got snaps in eight games his second season.

With the Wildcats, he immediately became the full-time starter and did not disappoint.

Levis, who has a large 6-foot-3 frame, proved to be a dual-threat quarterback. That’ll be one of the many things scouts love about his game. He had a career-high 66% completion percentage last season, throwing for 2,826 yards and rushing for another 376.

He ended with 24 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, the latter of which is going to need some work this season. On top of that, he added nine rushing touchdowns. Levis even had a reception to his name as well.

Levis helped lead Kentucky to a bowl game win over Iowa. So as he enters his senior season, expectations are high for the Wildcat starter.

One analyst even went as far as to compare the Kentucky starter to superstar quarterback Dak Prescott. Here’s what NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah had to say when noting that Levis reminded him of Prescott.

“I haven’t seen Levis throw live and in person, which is typically the best way to generate the most sensible QB comparison. I don’t have a comp that immediately comes to mind when I study him on tape, but I’m hopeful he can develop into a player like Dak Prescott. Both guys are strong, tough and competitive. Dak is a bit superior athletically, but Levis runs with the same tenacity as a ball carrier. They can both power the football into tight windows. Dak made major improvements in his final season at Mississippi State, and I’m looking for Levis to follow suit this year at Kentucky,” Jeremiah wrote.

If Levis turns out to have as successful a career as Prescott, no one would stop short of calling him a tremendous success story. Levis has that type of potential, and if the strong quarterback can become a little more accurate this season, expect him to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.