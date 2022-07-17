Sunday Headlines: Reed Sheppard continues to impress

Reed Sheppard was the first Kentucky Wildcats commit of the class of 2023. And fair or not, had an enormous amount of hype surrounding him when he pledged to the Wildcats, following in both his father’s and mother’s footsteps.

This summer, Reed is backing that hype up. In Rock Hill, SC at the Adidas All-American camp, Sheppard made the case for him being one of the best players in the country.

“Sheppard picked his spots well and showed his potential as an on-ball defender, hounding opposing guards on the perimeter,” Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan said of the 6-foot-3 guard. “He continued to pick his spots well on the offensive end, knocking down shots and getting to the rim. Sheppard was also adept as a playmaker, consistently creating easy scoring opportunities for his teammates.”

Sheppard currently ranks No. 21 in the 247 sports composite, but could see his ranking climb after a great showing at Adidas.

