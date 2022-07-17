Sunday Headlines: Reed Sheppard continues to impress

Reed Sheppard was the first Kentucky Wildcats commit of the class of 2023. And fair or not, had an enormous amount of hype surrounding him when he pledged to the Wildcats, following in both his father’s and mother’s footsteps.
This summer, Reed is backing that hype up. In Rock Hill, SC at the Adidas All-American camp, Sheppard made the case for him being one of the best players in the country.
“Sheppard picked his spots well and showed his potential as an on-ball defender, hounding opposing guards on the perimeter,” Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan said of the 6-foot-3 guard. “He continued to pick his spots well on the offensive end, knocking down shots and getting to the rim. Sheppard was also adept as a playmaker, consistently creating easy scoring opportunities for his teammates.”
Sheppard currently ranks No. 21 in the 247 sports composite, but could see his ranking climb after a great showing at Adidas.
Reed Sheppard (no. 28 ESPN ) was on fire in Rock Hill, SC @adidas3SSB #3SSB @reed_sheppard @PaulBiancardi @MidwestBBClub pic.twitter.com/xaFyERBiin— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) July 14, 2022
Tweet of the Day
Excited for my nephew, 4 star WR recruit, headed to Kentucky! https://t.co/yxkIQLJ3ql— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 16, 2022
All of me, loves all of this
Headlines
4-star WR Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky - ASoB
Kentucky landed a big one yesterday
Gatekeepers: Meet the Women Behind Kentucky Basketball and Football - KSR
Great read on the two women that make UK basketball and football keep on turning
LeBron James’ 42-point show lights up Drew League; Kyrie Irving no-shows - ESPN
LeBron played in the Drew League for the first time since 2011 yesterday
Keldon Johnson gets 4-year, $80 million contract extension - ASoB
Keldon secures the bag
Juan Soto rejects $440 million offer; Nationals will entertain trade proposals: Sources - The Athletic
$440 MILLION??
Loading comments...