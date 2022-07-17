Who are Kentucky’s biggest rivals?

The Tar Heels. The Gators. The Hoosiers. Duke. I Still Hate Laettner t-shirts. The Vols. Puke Orange. Rocky Slop. The Cards. L’s down. Little Brother. U of Ls.

We all know the cast. What would the Kentucky wildcats be without bitter rivals?

These teams wrench the guts of BBN when they dash an NCAA Tournament run or escape with a win on the gridiron thanks to their extreme luck, the refs, and UK slip-ups. These teams also are the most important teams to the Kentucky Wildcats, for what sweeter victories has UK known than the ‘98 Elite Eight win over Duke, knocking Louisville out of the 2012 Final Four, taking down #9 and #11 Louisville with incredible football victories in ‘07 and ‘16, and so many other wins doubled in value because it was against one of them?

If the Joker killed Batman, what would he do without him? What would a school be without its rivals?

How can one rank the rivals of the Wildcats? With extreme controversy of course! The second I list ‘em all 1-10 the comments shall flood with “helpful and constructive criticism” of how I could “revise” my rankings.

Oh, how fun sports opinions are, and how fun to ignore and bash everyone else’s! But today I’m going to do something a bit different and ask for your opinion up front. In the polls below cast your vote for who you think is Kentucky’s biggest, second biggest, third biggest, fourth biggest, and fifth biggest rival—and if you wish leave a comment below explaining your reasoning. So have at it, and don’t forget how atrocious Tennessee orange is!

Poll Who is UK’s absolute BIGGEST rival? Saint Peter’s

Louisville

Tennessee

Duke

North Carolina

Florida

Other vote view results 2% Saint Peter’s (3 votes)

52% Louisville (67 votes)

15% Tennessee (20 votes)

27% Duke (35 votes)

0% North Carolina (1 vote)

0% Florida (0 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 127 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is UK’s SECOND biggest rival? Florida

North Carolina

Indiana

Duke

Louisville

Tennessee

Other vote view results 1% Florida (2 votes)

0% North Carolina (1 vote)

5% Indiana (6 votes)

25% Duke (27 votes)

25% Louisville (27 votes)

37% Tennessee (39 votes)

1% Other (2 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is UK’s THIRD biggest rival? North Carolina

Duke

Louisville

Indiana

Tennessee

Florida

Other vote view results 9% North Carolina (9 votes)

23% Duke (23 votes)

5% Louisville (5 votes)

4% Indiana (4 votes)

39% Tennessee (38 votes)

16% Florida (16 votes)

2% Other (2 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is UK’s FOURTH biggest rival? Duke

Louisville

North Carolina

Florida

Tennessee

Indiana

Other vote view results 16% Duke (15 votes)

1% Louisville (1 vote)

30% North Carolina (27 votes)

30% Florida (27 votes)

8% Tennessee (8 votes)

11% Indiana (10 votes)

2% Other (2 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is UK’s FIFTH biggest rival? Indiana

Tennessee

Duke

Louisville

North Carolina

Florida

Other vote view results 18% Indiana (15 votes)

1% Tennessee (1 vote)

6% Duke (5 votes)

2% Louisville (2 votes)

41% North Carolina (34 votes)

29% Florida (24 votes)

1% Other (1 vote) 82 votes total Vote Now

And now for my favorite...