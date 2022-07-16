Saturday Headlines: Ugonna Kingsley Visit Edition

Happy Saturday, BBN! I hope you all have a fun weekend planned.

Kentucky has a nice little weekend planned for 2023 big man Ugonna Kingsley. Kingsley, according to 247, is a 6’11 five star big man out of Putnam Science Academy. He is in town for a visit in Lexington this weekend and many insiders think that he could commit to Kentucky soon after the visit is over.

The plot twist here is that Kingsley could reclassify and be a Wildcat this season. He would add to an already stacked front court with Oscar Tshiebwe, Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware and Chris Livingston.

The thought process is that the young, raw talent could hone his skills and be the successor to Oscar for next season. Also it provides a little insurance in case Daimion Collins’ body still isn’t ready for what John Calipari needs it to be.

If he does commit to Kentucky, for 2022 or 2023, this will continue one of the hottest streaks that John Calipari has ever been on in his career. There may be more to come as Justin Edwards will commit to either Kentucky or Tennessee right after the Peach Jam and DJ Wagner may commit around that time as well.

This may be Cal’s best class ever when it’s all said and done.

Tweets of the Day

Had a great visit with Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson and his fiancée Madasyn. Darrin is recovering right now here in Lexington.



Please keep Darrin and Madasyn, as well as the families of Ralph Frasure, William Petry and Jacob Chaffins in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/pXyTAkzHaP — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 15, 2022

John Calipari continues to get out into the community in order to make a positive impact.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’11” Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso’23 of @TNEBBallClub & @PSAhoops will take an official visit to the University of Kentucky on July 20th #BBN ⚪️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mG082EzF2C — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) July 14, 2022

Yeah this young man would look good in blue and white.

Headlines

Scouting Will Levis | NFL.com- This article compares the UK QB to Dak Prescott. Both have big time arms and are tough, physical runners. I like the comparison.

One-on-one with Reed Sheppard | Cats Pause- Sometimes Sheppard gets lost in the shuffle with Wagner, Dillingham and others. But this kid is not your regular in-state player. He’s more Darius Miller than he is Jon Hood.

Four star wide receiver set to announce today | KSR- It looks to be down to Kentucky or Cincinnati for the Ohio native with Kentucky recently getting the most buzz. He makes his decision at 2:00 PM today.

Cal’s Cats don’t feel entitled | Vaught’s Views- This is the theme for John Calipari’s team this season.

Tayvion Robinson looks to make an immediate impact at Kentucky | SDS- Robinson boasts three years of starting experience at VA Tech with 113 catches for 1,555 yards and 15 touchdowns. Will he have a breakout season like Wan’Dale Robinson did in 2021?

What to expect at SEC Media Days 2022 | CBS- Last year the Texas/Oklahoma to the SEC bombshell was dropped during this week. I doubt news that big will break but with the beef between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, conference realignment, NIL and the usual media circus, it should be an interesting week.

St. Andrews is wild | ESPN- It’s been an interesting affair at the Open as party crashers and favorites alike are set to battle it out this weekend.

MLB All Star schedule | Sporting News- Dates and times for all of the action this week as baseball takes a break to celebrate the best in the game.

Cardinals sink Reds 7-3 | St. Louis Dispatch- There was a bit of a controversy last night as Reds pitcher Hunter Greene delayed the game for almost seven minutes so the umpires could get the mound in better shape. Some of the Cardinals took exception to the long delay but it didn’t matter in the end.

Marlon Humphrey learns the origin of his NFL team mascot | SB Nation- Despite being in Baltimore for six seasons, Humphrey was surprised to learn that his team is named after the famous Edgar Allen Poe poem, The Raven. Never stop learning, folks.