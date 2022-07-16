4-star WR Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky

Since losing in-state prospect Cristian Conyer to Tennessee in a tight recruiting battle earlier this month, the Kentucky Wildcats have been on a recruiting tear.

Following Conyer’s commitment to Tennessee, the Wildcats have received four commitments of their own including 4-star safety Avery Stuart.

Today, another prospect pledged their commitment to the University of Kentucky, as 4-star wide receiver Anthony Brown is now a Cat, as he announced his pledge Saturday afternoon.

I would say the family is on board pic.twitter.com/eANjVu8Scj — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) July 16, 2022

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver from Springfield (OH), Brown committed to Kentucky over the Cincinnati Bearcats, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and Oklahoma Sooners.

However, Brown had originally committed to Minnesota back in September of 2021, but decommitted back in February after rising through the player rankings and receiving an increased amount of interest.

Ranked as a top-400 prospect, the No. 51 wide receiver and No. 10 recruit from Ohio by 247 Sports, Brown’s commitment is further proof that Mark Stoops and Co are driven to improve Kentucky’s receiving core.

Brown is the second 4-star receiver to commit to Kentucky in the 2023 class, joining Nashville (TN) wideout Shamar Porter.

Overall, Kentucky now has 12 commitments in 2023.

Brown attends Springfield High School, a school that has sent quite a few players to Lexington including Kordell Looney, Isaiah Gibson, and Moses Douglass. Not to mention, Brown’s head coach is former Wildcat Mo Douglass.

As of late, Kentucky has prioritized speed when searching for receivers and Brown certainly fits that mold. In his junior campaign. Brown consistently blew by his opponents as he recorded 57 receptions for 822 yards, nine touchdowns, and averaged 68.5 yards per game and 14.4 per reception.

While already ranked as a 4-star prospect, many believe that with an impressive senior season Brown can increase his stock even more.

Brown also has some very famous family, as John Legend is his uncle. Legend was also born in Springfield and stays in contact with Brown, which you can read more about here.

Check out some highlights of Kentucky football’s most recent commit below!

