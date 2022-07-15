Friday Headlines: Phil Steele on Kentucky Football Edition

Before each College Football season, Phil Steele annually releases a magazine previewing the season for certain teams and how he believes that specific team’s season will shake out. Kentucky fans will disagree with Steele’s assessment of their team, as he has the Wildcats finishing 35th in the final Associated Press poll.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, he has Kentucky finishing two spots behind Louisville. Ouch. Steele is apparently big on returning production vs. a team losing key contributors from the previous season, which leads to explaining his thought process with Kentucky. The Wildcats did indeed lose two thirds of their receiving yards from last season, two stud offensive linemen and two playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. However, they also did an excellent job returning a haul of experienced players while bringing in recruits that are ready to play as freshman.

The Wildcats also have a pretty tough schedule this season with multiple games away from home that are expected to be a real battle. So, the Wildcats could be “better” this year but also not win 10 games like they did a season ago. The season begins in just 50 days.

Tweet of the Day

Sinking it at the 17th



Si Woo Kim finished at 3-under @TheOpen after his ridiculous par save from the bunker. pic.twitter.com/Wet4hHL3w4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2022

These bunkers are nuts.

Headlines

CJ Fredrick is back practicing - KSR

The plan is to play in the Bahamas.

Tiger Woods shoots first-round 78 at The Open - ESPN

Windy conditions got the best of him.

Blane to Forego Senior Season to Prep for Law School - Vaught’s Views

She had a great career.

Abby Steiner signs endorsement deal with PUMA - KSR

It’s officially official.

Suns match Pacers’ 4-year, $133 million offer sheet to Ayton - ESPN

Big bag of money.

London tour stop shows just how popular UK basketball is - Vaught’s Views

And still remains.

Ugonna Kingsley schedules official visit to Kentucky - KSR

Love to see it.

Rookie Cameron Young shoots 8-under 64 at The Open - ESPN

Incredible first round.