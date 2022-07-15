Kentucky in contact with 2023 guard Chris Johnson

The Kentucky Wildcats‘ 2023 recruiting class has the potential to be one of John Calipari’s best.

The Wildcats have already secured commitments from 5-star guards Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, and have captured the momentum in the recruitments of three top-15 players: Aaron Bradshaw (No. 15), Justin Edwards (No. 4), and DJ Wagner (No. 1).

Yet, according to On3 Sports, the Wildcats have reached out to another in 4-star combo guard Chris Johnson.

First appearing in recruiting rankings in June of last summer, Johnson has seen his stock rise, currently sitting top-35 in the country, with many believing he could potentially reach five-star status.

The 6-4, 180-pound Shooting Guard from Missouri City, Texas - a pipeline state for Kentucky and one that new assistant K.T. Turner has recruited well - has received offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kansas Jayhawks, and the Ole Miss Rebels among other schools, and is looking to set up visits in the near future.

While Kentucky has yet to extend a scholarship, Johnson noted that he has heard from the staff after leading the Houston Defenders program to a UAA Circuit Session 3 championship this weekend. “Of the schools who haven’t offered, I’ve talked to Kentucky a little,” Johnson said.

As mentioned before, with Kentucky having the commitments of Dillingham and Sheppard, and the potential of adding Wagner, the staff is likely reluctant to express more interest at the moment.

As things stand, it is unlikely that Kentucky will be a finalist for Johnson, but Calipari has had success in developing a similar level of talent (i.e. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyler Herro), maybe Johnson could be the next.

Check out some of Johnson’s highlights from this past season’s Texas high school playoffs.

