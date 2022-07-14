Ugonna Kingsley schedules visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats could be on the verge of adding an 11th scholarship player to the 2022-23 roster.

As reclassification buzz continues to grow with Ugonna Kingsley, Kentucky will host the 5-star center for an official visit beginning July 20th, according to Andrew Slater.

It comes on the heels of Jamie Shaw’s prediction that Kingsley will commit to Kentucky and reclassify into the 2022 class.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’11” Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso’23 of @TNEBBallClub & @PSAhoops will take an official visit to the University of Kentucky on July 20th #BBN ⚪️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mG082EzF2C — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) July 14, 2022

The 6-foot-11, 215-pound center out of Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut (where former Cat Hamidou Diallo once played) is ranked fifth overall in 2023 at On3. 247 Sports has him ranked 21st, while Rivals ranks him 26th, and he’s 35th at ESPN.

Other schools who’ve offered Kingsley includes the Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma Sooners, Memphis Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.

Kingsley has already made it clear he’s very high on John Calipari’s program. The Nigerian big man previously told On3’s Jamie Shaw, “I have been wanting to go to Kentucky all my life, even before coming to the states.”

If Kingsley were to join Kentucky next season, he’d get a head start on his college development while being groomed to replace Oscar Tsheibwe, who will almost certainly be in the NBA Draft this time next year. Fellow frontcourt mates Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins will also likely be going pro as well, so having a guy like Kingsley waiting in the wings to help offset that loss of production would be massive for Kentucky.

Thus far, Kentucky is the only school to receive predictions for Kingsley at 247 Sports, On3 and Rivals.

While we wait, check out some highlights of Kingsley in action.

This :30 sequence from four-star C Ugonna Kingsley shows why he’s got a chance to be a special player. (Jumper, block, post move). At 6-11, he can do so many things. Kansas is latest offer and Kentucky has made preliminary contact with his coaches. @NYJayhawks pic.twitter.com/2FOqRFuYIb — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) May 7, 2022

Ugonna KINGsley The @NBAAcademyPR product has the skill, timing and attitude to be GREAT. He understands that potential is just a word. Inches from a triple double #HardWorkIsAChoice @NYJayhawks @PSAhoops @DanaJValentine @AdamFinkelstein pic.twitter.com/uike0xq1w1 — Team New England Basketball Club (@TNEBBallClub) February 4, 2022

