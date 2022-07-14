Bleav in Kentucky talks football with new co-host Aaron Gershon

Special announcement!

The Bleav in Kentucky podcast now has a new co-host, and it’s A Sea of Blue alum Aaron Gershon, who’s also now the full-time beat writer for CatsPause.com.

This week, Gershon and Vinny Hardy got to talking football, as SEC Media Days kick off next week in Atlanta, where Will Levis will be among the Kentucky Wildcats taking part.

Speaking of, Levis is being widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Could he join Gershon’s New York Giants?

Plus, the guys discussed Gershon’s summer series in which he’s ranking the 100 best Kentucky football players under Mark Stoops, which is closing in on the top 50.

