Anwar Stewart receives contract extension

With college football right around the corner, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats football program are getting his assistant coaches locked in after another 10-win season.

The latest coach to get a contract extension in Lexington is defensive line coach Anwar Stewart. According to KSR’s Nick Roush, the latest extension will keep Stewart in the Bluegrass through June 2023. He will earn $325,000 this season after he received a $25,000 pay bump from last year.

Stewart, a former star defensive lineman for the Cats from 1996-99, is in his second stint with his alma mater on Stoops staff. He recently served as a graduate assistant in 2017-18, then returned to UK from Appalachian State in 2020.

The defensive line has been an impressive unit in the Mark Stoops era, and it’s taken some big steps forward under Stewart’s guidance. With a solid two deep rotation up front, it should be another solid unit heading into the 2022-23 season.