Tahaad Pettiford scores offer from Kentucky

John Calipari loves him some 2024 recruits, as he just issued an unprecedented eighth scholarship offer before we even hit the Peach Jam.

The latest is point guard Tahaad Pettiford, who was offered Wednesday night, per Andrew Slater. Calipari offered fellow 2024 point guard Boogie Fland earlier in the day.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Pettiford plays at Hudson Catholic in New Jersey. He holds additional offers from the LSU Tigers, UCLA Bruins, Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Connecticut Huskies among others.

Pettiford is ranked 46th overall by 247 Sports, 28th by Rivals, 34th by ESPN and 28th by On3.

As mentioned above, this is scholarship offer No. 8 that Kentucky has handed out in 2024. It’s easily the most offers Calipari has issued to recruits who are two full years away from landing on a college campus. It’s pretty clear the 63-year-old heard fans’ constant (and justified) complaints that he waits too long to offer scholarships.

Far too often in recent years, we’ve heard about recruits favoring schools who prioritized them longer and how it seemingly cost Kentucky in the end. That’s why it’s great to see Calipari changing his ways and looking to build these relationships much earlier.

Hopefully, it helps get the program back to the level it was when it had four trips to the Final Four in a five-year span.

Now, check out some highlights of Pettiford in action.

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And Go Cats!