Boogie Fland scores offer from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have wasted no time in issuing out scholarship offers to class of 2024 recruits, the latest being Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland.

On Wednesday, Andrew Slater broke the news of Fland securing an offer from John Calipari, who has now handed out seven offers in 2024.

Calipari recently watched Fland play for the Americans at the U17 World Cup in Spain. In the event, Fland averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 12.7 minutes per game as the Americans claimed a gold medal.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’3” Boogie Fland’24 @BoogieFland of @step_basketball & @PSACardinals has earned an offer from @UKCoachCalipari & the University of Kentucky. Fland has won 2 gold medals with USA Basketball .

A consensus top-20 recruit, Fland is ranked 15th overall by 247 Sports, 18th by ESPN, 10th by Rivals, and ninth by On3. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound point guard plays at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains (NY).

Fland already holds offers from the Kansas Jayhawks, UCLA Bruins, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks among many others.

Currently, there are no recruiting predictions logged for Fland, though you have to figure Kentucky just made a big move up his list.

Fland joins Travis Perry, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Isaiah Elohim, Karter Knox and Amier Ali as 2024 recruits with offers from Kentucky.

Check out some highlights of Boogie Fland in action.

