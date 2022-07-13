Wednesday Headlines: Josh Ali Kids Book Edition

Josh Ali had several accomplishments on the football field for the Kentucky Wildcats. Now that his playing career is completed, he’s turned his attention to giving back and spreading love to the Lexington community. Ali has published a children’s book titled “Fishing is Fun for Everyone.” The book is the first in a series called “Little Josh’s Big Adventure.”

"I just wanted to spread some love and give a little gift."



Former Kentucky WR @_JoshAli6 visited @KCHKids today to give children copies of his first book 'Fishing is Fun for Everyone'! It's the 1st of 6 children's books Ali plans to write #BBN pic.twitter.com/JXgQQXeQd3 — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) July 12, 2022

Ali played five total seasons for Kentucky and really came on to the scene in his last two years. Of his 131 career catches and 1,447 yards, 93 of those catches and 1,074 of those yards came during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Ali didn’t hear his name called in the NFL draft this past spring, but that doesn’t mean his playing days are over just yet. It’s common for players to sign practice squad contracts or shorter term contracts during the season if a team has a slew of injuries at a certain position. The former Kentucky wide receiver sure was productive for the Wildcats and could end up finding himself in a scenario to help a NFL team, too.

Until then, he’ll work to stay in shape and continue his children’s book series called “Little Josh’s Big Adventure.”

