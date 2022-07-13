Tre Johnson looking to visit Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have their targets set for the class of 2023, and now they are looking to get in early with some of the top names in the class of 2024.

One of those players is five-star guard Tre Johnson.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Dallas (TX) picked up a scholarship offer from John Calipari a few weeks back, and after a conversation with Joe Tipton of On3, Johnson has made it known he will be looking to visit Lexington in the coming months.

Johnson has visited Baylor and Texas, and when Tipton asked what schools he would like to see next here is what he had to say;

“Kentucky and Duke, but I don’t have anything set up yet,” Johnson said.

A top-five player in the class of 2024, Johnson has a plethora of options for his college choice including North Carolina, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas, and BYU alongside UK, Duke, Texas, and Baylor. The pro-route also remains an option for Johnson.

Here is what he had to say about Kentucky in general:

“Coach KT Turner and Coach (John) Calipari have been recruiting me from there. They’ve been saying they want me at Kentucky and just to keep getting better and to keep working.”

With plenty of time left in this recruitment, it is great to see new assistant, KT Turner, using his ties to the Lone Star State to help get the Cats in a great early position.

Johnson is currently ranked No. 3 overall by the 247 Sports Composite rankings in the class, and is considered the No. 1 player in the state of Texas.

