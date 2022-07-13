Naas Cunningham talks recruitment and schools involved

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have been busy when it comes to recruiting the 2024 class since the contact period started.

Naas Cunningham is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class, according to 247 Sports, and he is coming off an impressive weekend in Kansas City for the Nike EYBL.

Dushawn London of 247 Sports caught up with Cunningham to talk about the 6-foot-7 wing’s recruiting and which schools he has been hearing from.

“I’ve heard from a lot of schools since June 15th,” he said. “Texas, Duke, Kentucky, Auburn, Oregon, Arkansas, FSU, ASU are some of the schools to reach out.”

During the interview, Cunningham talked about a few of the schools involved, and he noted that Kentucky has spoken to his dad.

“Kentucky reached out to my dad but haven’t spoken to me yet. They’re a great program that produced a lot of pros and a powerhouse school so that’s big time.”

Cunningham has not yet scheduled any official visits to schools, but he talked about what will go into taking his visits.

“My visits will be based off schools that I feel are really showing great interest in me and what my parents and I think.”

It remains to be seen if Kentucky will end up being a major contender in this recruitment, but Kentucky can offer exactly what Cunningham is looking for.

You can check out everything Cunningham had to say here.

