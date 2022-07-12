Kentucky schedules game against North Florida

This coming season on November 18th, the Kentucky Wildcats and North Florida Ospreys will match up for just the second time in college basketball history.

This was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Source: Kentucky will host North Florida as part of its 22-23 non-conference schedule.



Game is set for November 18th at Rupp Arena. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 12, 2022

The inaugural meeting between the two schools occurred last season, with Kentucky expectedly winning in a lopsided 86-52 victory, as five Wildcats scored in double figures.

Of course, Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his sixth-straight double-double to start the season, recording 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Sahvir Wheeler also recorded a double-double of his own with 12 points and 14 assists.

In addition, Damion Collins finished with 12 points, his second-best scoring mark for the season, and Dontaie Allen scored a season-high and team-leading 14 points.

Since his hire at Kentucky, Calipari has often scheduled early-season games against low to mid-major teams due to personal connections. While North Florida’s head coach Matthew Driscoll has never coached under John Calipari, they grew up in communities located within 30 miles of each other in Western Pennsylvania.

There has been talk of Kentucky having two marque home games for this upcoming season’s non-conference schedule, but that has yet to come to fruition.

While this is certainly not the most high-profile game of the season, this is one where players will be given the opportunity to shine and build confidence early in the season.

The basketball schedule has yet to be completed, but all of the conference games and many of the non-conference games have been announced. Check it out below!

Non-Conference

TBA: Duquesne – Rupp Arena

November 15: Michigan State (Champions Classic) – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

November 18: North Florida – Rupp Arena

November 29: Bellarmine – Rupp Arena

December 4: Michigan – The O2 Arena (London, England)

December 17: UCLA (CBS Sports Classic) – Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

December 31: Louisville – Rupp Arena

January 28: Kansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge) – Rupp Arena

Conference (Opponents Confirmed, Dates TBA)

2022-23 SEC Home Games

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

LSU

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

2022-23 SEC Road Games